ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge decided not to give convicted killer Bessman Okafor the death penalty after the Florida Supreme Court reversed a previous ruling.

Judge denies motion to reinstate death penalty on Bessman Okafor

Okafor is convicted in the 2012 murder of Alex Zaldivar

Fla. Supreme Court in opinion said death penalty cases don't need unanimous verdict

“The state’s motion asking me to reinstate the death penalty will be denied,” said Judge Julie O'Kane.

That decision effectively keeps Bessman Okafor off death row — for now.

The decision comes after the Florida Supreme Court recently decided in another death penalty case that judges don’t need a unanimous verdict from a jury to sentence someone to death.

The decision was a complete reversal of their mandate in 2016 that judges had to have a unanimous verdict for capital punishment.

Victim Alex Zaldivar's father Rafael Zaldivar says the Florida Supreme court’s flip-flopping on the death penalty is excruciating.

“His mother, everybody suffers, the family, his brother, and we still cannot move on with our lives because of them,” Zaldivar said.

Because of that Supreme Court decision prosecutors asked Judge O’Kane Friday to give Okafor his original death sentence.

But O’Kane agreed with the defense saying she couldn’t overrule the Supreme Court’s 2016 decision.

“I think she’s correct, and I think the state frankly jumped the gun a bit,” said legal analyst Jonathan Rose.

He says that's because the recent decision in the Poole case by the Florida Supreme Court is an opinion, not a mandate — yet.

“But until the mandate issues, it is not officially the law,” Rose said.

A re-sentencing hearing for Okafor is scheduled for March 9. But Rose says given the status of the court’s opinion on the death penalty, it might not happen.

“It really wouldn’t make sense given with the Poole opinion, to go through with the resentencing hearing of Mr. Okafor, so I’d be surprised if that goes forward,” Rose said.

For Zaldivar, he believes the Supreme Court created this confusion, so they should be the ones to clear it up so he and his family can finally have closure

“It is their job to fix what they created, and still I cannot get justice for my son because of what they did,” Zaldivar said.

Okafor will be back in the courtroom on March 2, and both sides will likely decide whether to go through with the resentencing hearing scheduled for March 9.