KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee couple that has been together for nearly 60 years believes their home sweet home is what has sheltered their love all this time.

Olive Lane and Gary married for almost 60 years

They met in Kissimmee, were in engaged less than 1 year later

They now live in Olive Lane's childhood home

RELATED: Read more good news stories

A quaint home in Kissimmee is where Olive Lane Horning grew up. She went to Osceola High and participated in the Silver Spurs.

“Lots and lots of memories you know? I can remember swimming in the lake,” she said.

Kissimmee is also where she met the love of her life Gary Horning. The two were set up on a blind date in 1961. But for Gary, Kissimmee was temporary. He had to go back to Michigan for work so the couple would write letters and talk to each other on the phone every day.

After only having known each other for less than a year, Gary surprised Olive Lane with an engagement ring in the mail. It was all fate.

Olive Lane pledged her love for Gary in front of an old oak tree in Kissimmee in 1962. And so did her parents long before that. I will show you how this “home sweet home” has sheltered their love for nearly six decades. #StValentinesDay @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #HappyValentines pic.twitter.com/6Z1TVWVNmA — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) February 15, 2020

They said their "I Do's" in Olive Lane’s house on January 18, 1962. They were married in front of an old oak tree that is no longer there because Hurricane Charlie took it away. But black and white photos keep those memories alive.

“It’s probably from the generation that we’re from that marriage is forever,” Olive Lane said.

Being married for forever is pretty much impossible, but 58 years is pretty darn close.

“I just hit the right one,” Gary said.

Gary said he couldn't ask for anyone better to be by his side and Olive Lane said she can’t live without his sense of humor.

“Well it’s too late to get a divorce now,” he joked.

Shortly after getting married the Hornings moved to Michigan and had their two sons there. But about 15 years ago they came back to retire in Olive Lane’s childhood home.

“We just hope we’re going to be spending many more happy years together. I think we will,” she added.

Olive Lane’s parents who also lasted more than 50 years together got married in the very same home, right in front of the oak tree as well. And while the Hornings don’t know the secret to love, they believe their quaint home and the tree stump left behind may have something to do with it.

Gary exclaimed, “Every day is a Valentine’s Day!”

The Hornings can't wait to celebrate their 60th anniversary together — of course at their home by the old tree stump.