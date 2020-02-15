Lola Star, a small business owner, has been in a loving relationship with Coney Island for the last 19 years.

But now, heartbreak is looming as Star says her landlord is raising the rent 500%.

“I thought I was going to be an old lady with pink selling t-shirts on the boardwalk, that is my life goal and now that goal is being taken away from me just because of corporate greed,” said small business owner, Lola Star.

Star's tiny t-shirt boutique has become a staple on the Coney Island boardwalk.

She owns just one of several small businesses along the strip, all of them facing the significant rent hikes.

“I rebuilt after hurricane Sandy. I started the Save Coney Island organization; I fought for what was right for Coney Island and to be kicked out after all that, after pouring my heart and soul into this community it is just a stab in the heart,” said Star.

The property Star’s store sits on is city owned.

About ten years ago the city leased it to the amusement company Zamperla.

As landlord, Zamperla extended Star’s lease negotiation period a month.

“This is the 11th hour and I am really hoping that the city will intervene and that Luna Park will do what is right,” said Star.

And she is not alone.

Longtime residents say they would be sad to see her go too.

“It would hurt because these are our local people who have been here through the hard times,” said Coney Island resident Anthony Mark.

“It is sad because the small guy is always going to get shut out buy the big guy when it comes to real estate and here on Coney Island is no different,” said Coney Island resident Mark Aneis.

“We’re pleased that four out of six leases are signed and conversations with a fifth tenants are making significant progress. We’re eager for a speedy resolution between CAI and the final tenant and expect both parts to act in good faith,” the City said in a statement.

NY1 has reached out to the landlord for comment but has not yet heard back.

“I am not opposed to paying more, but just 500% is, I don’t know how any business can survive with that type of increase,” said Star.

Star says the president of Zamperla has scheduled a meeting with her for Tuesday.

She says she hopes they can find common ground, but for now the future of her business is still unclear.