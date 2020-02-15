BRADENTON, Fla. — Residents in communities in east Bradenton are doing all they can to avoid a car dealership from springing up in their neighborhood.

18-acre wetland re-zoned to commercial by Manatee County last month

Cox Auto Group expressed interest in purchasing land

Protesters insist dealership will bring traffic, light pollution

Last month, Manatee County announced plans to re-zone an 18-acre wetland, into a commercial property.

Cox Auto Group, who has two dealerships in the county, have expressed interest in buying the land.

On Saturday, dozens of residents protested the possible development for hours on State Road 64 and 117 St E.

“Nobody wants to live next to a dealership,” says resident Deborah Cohen. “We aren’t opposed to development, but a dealership is out of place here.”

Most of the protesters say they moved to East Manatee for retirement, and having a dealership will only add traffic and light pollution, not to mention being an eyesore.

“If plans move forward, we may just move out of Manatee County altogether,” says resident Walter Wulczak.

The county commission is set to discuss rezoning plans on February 20.

Spectrum Bay News 9 reached out to Cox Auto Group and have yet to receive a response.