NATIONAL — The prescription weight-loss drug called Belviq is being recalled after the FDA said clinical trials showed an increased risk for cancer.

Weight-loss drug lorcaserin recalled

FDA says drug has increased risk for cancer

More from FDA on recall

According to the 2012 study, 12,000 patients took part in the trial over 5 years. A range of cancer types were found among the patients, occurring more frequently in the lorcaserin group, including pancreatic, colorectal, and lung.

On Thursday, the FDA warned people not to take the drug, which has the generic name of lorcaserin.

In a statement on the FDA website, they said "We are taking this action because we believe that the risks of lorcaserin outweigh its benefits based on our completed review of results from a randomized clinical trial assessing safety."

The drug manufacturer, Eisai Inc., agreed to pull the drug and stop all sales.

Health officials say it's worth talking to your doctor about, but you likely will not need any special cancer screenings.

If you have any unused pills, officials say to dispose of them.