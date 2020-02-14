ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of killing an Under Armour store manager at Orlando International Premium Outlets was found dead in his dark gray 2012 Kia Sorento in Fort Pierce, Orlando Police announced Friday.

Orlando Police investigators say murder suspect Daniel Everett drove away in his Sorento after fatally shooting Eunice Marie Vazquez on Monday afternoon, hours after he was fired from his job at the same store.

Orlando Police held a news conference Friday to announce the discovery of Everett’s body.

"At this point, we’re very confident the person we were looking for has been located. It’s unfortunate that it had to end this way,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said.

Investigators think that Vazquez wasn't the only person Everett intended to target.

After Everett was fired from his job at the Under Armour store, he spent the day devising the retaliation plan, which included coming up with a list of employees to shoot, Det. Teresa Sprague said Friday.

Everett had knowledge of the work schedules of some of his former coworkers — who was supposed to be on duty and when. Detectives think he went back to the store at a specific time Monday, knowing that some people he'd included on his target list were going to be there.

Sprague said Everett searched the store for one specific person on the list, but she was out in the mall on an extended lunch break at the time — and that may be the reason why she was unharmed.

Those who knew Everett, including his wife and daughter, were shocked that he'd turned to violence after his firing. Rolón said there was no past indication that would lead people to think he would do such a thing.

"Nothing. His wife has been with him 20 years. She's devastated. This is so removed from his character," Rolón said. "She's shattered."

Rolón made his remarks shortly after investigators released new security-camera images of Everett and his Kia Sorento. They said he was seen at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the same vehicle at an undisclosed location in St. Lucie County.

Orlando Police investigators think Everett had been in Fort Pierce since then, but they're still working to determine exactly what brought him there.

Fort Pierce officials are conducting a death investigation. Other agencies involved in the shooting investigation include the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, St. Cloud Police, the U.S. Marshal's Service, and the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office.

"This shows how unpredictable situations can be," Rolón said. "By all accounts, there was no remote signs that this would ever happen.

"Now that (Everett has) passed, we'll all be wondering what triggered this? What made this individual do this that affected so many? ... It's a very tragic situation. It's a loss for everyone," he said.