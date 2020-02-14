PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is accused of sexually battering an 18-year-old while she was undergoing oral surgery, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Edwin Alvis charged with sexual battery, rape

Sheriff's Office said woman was battered while under "laughing gas"

DNA swab test confirmed Alvis as suspect, arrest report says

Edwin Alvis was charged with sexual battery and rape.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday that the incident happened in early December at the Tampa Bay Institute of Oral Surgery. The woman was there to have her wisdom teeth removed.

Authorities said Alvis administered "laughing gas" to sedate the woman before the sexual battery occurred.

Alvis was later interviewed by investigators. He denied any sexual contact with the woman but consented to a DNA swab test.

On Wednesday, a report concluded that Alvis's DNA was present on the woman's breasts.

