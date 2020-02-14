ORLANDO, Fla. – In an On the Town exclusive, we're taking you beyond the barriers of Gatorland's newest attraction with extremely rare creature—ones that deserve some special sudsy treatment.

Here are five things to know about Gatorland's new White Alligator Habitat:

1. The white alligator habitat is home to two very rare leucistic gators. They have blue eyes and only partial loss of pigmentation. "There's only 13 of them in the world,” director of media production Brandon Fisher said. "We're going to see if they breed."

2. The habitat is also home to two albino gators. They have complete pigmentation loss and have light pink eyes.

3. Once a week, the leucistics and albinos get bathed with what Gatorland jokingly calls the Gator Wand 3000. It looks like a broom that squirts water. "They're white and they do get dirty,” Fisher said. “So we clean them a little bit and give them a little sparkle. Make 'em shine!”

4. As shown in the video above, Gatorland let us do the “scrub a dub dubbing.” This, however, is not offered as a guest experience, for obvious reasons.

5. The park's gator experts have paired more traditional looking female alligators in the habitat, ones thought to carry the leucistic gene. If they breed with the leucistic gator, "It'd be the first time in history if it does happen."