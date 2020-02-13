ORLANDO, Fla. — The FDA is issuing a recall for hundreds of thousands of insulin pumps for people with Type 1 diabetes.

Over 322,000 units being recalled

Problem with retainer ring affecting insuling dosage

Company: 2,175 reports of injuries, 1 death

The recall is for the MiniMed Insulin Pumps models 630G and 670G, manufactured by Medtronic.

Medtronic says the pumps have a missing or broken retainer ring, which helps keep the insulin cartridge in place. If the cartridge is not firmy locked in, it may lead to an over or under delivery of insulin.

The company says they've received 26,421 complaints about the device malfunctioning, including 2,175 injuries and one death.

In November the company told customers about the issue, but on Wednesday the FDA issued a Class I recall , which is considered the most serious type of recall.

The company is recalling 322,005 units, distributed between September 2016 and October 2019.

Customers should stop using the device and call Medtronic for a replacement pump if you notice problems getting the pump to lock into place, or if the retainer ring is loose, damaged or missing. If you have any questions, call Medtronic's 25-hour technical support line at 877-585-0166.