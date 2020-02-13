SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — This may seem udderly ridiculous, but there are cows running loose on Interstate 75 in Sumter County following a crash on Thursday morning.

Get the latest traffic updates with the Road Report

A semi-tractor trailer carrying the cows crashed on I-75 just south of Florida's Turnpike, causing the interstate to be shut down in both directions. There is no word on the driver's condition.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office stated that the cows fled on … hoof.

Hopefully, they will be caught before nightfall. After all, it would be pasture bedtime.