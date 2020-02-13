ORLANDO, Fla. — Ford is recalling over 200,000 vehicles, including the Ford Flex and the Ford Taurus, because of a suspension issue.

Ford recall affects 2013-2018 Flex, Taurus, Lincoln MKT vehicles

Suspension issue could increase the risk of a crash

Ford issued the recall Wednesday . The company says the vehicles may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link, and it could increase the risk of a crash.

Ford says it's not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the vehicles.

The affected vehicles are the 2013-2018 Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT vehicles built at the Oakville plant in Canada from September 2011 to June 2017, and 2013-2018 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor and Ford Taurus SHO Performance Pack vehicles, which were built at the Chicago plant from August 2011 to June 2017.

Ford says the recall affects about 2011,207 vehicles in the U.S. and its territories, along with thousands of vehicles in Canada and Mexico.

Dealers will replace the rear suspension toe links with new ones, so check with your Ford dealer. The Ford reference number for the recall is 20S04.