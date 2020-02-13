DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Reports of a shooting at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, prompted a Code Red active shooter alert and sent Daytona Beach police and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office scrambling to investigated.

But it turned out to be firecrackers.

The school district says a call came in around 12:30 p.m. A lockdown was put in place and the students were moved away from the area.

The building @Mainlandhigh has been cleared. No injuries are reported. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) February 13, 2020

But law enforcement arrived on the scene and found firecracker casings. The lockdown has since been lifted.

We are sending a crew to the school and are working to get more information.