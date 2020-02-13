DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Reports of a shooting at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, prompted a Code Red active shooter alert and sent Daytona Beach police and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office scrambling to investigated.
But it turned out to be firecrackers.
The school district says a call came in around 12:30 p.m. A lockdown was put in place and the students were moved away from the area.
But law enforcement arrived on the scene and found firecracker casings. The lockdown has since been lifted.
We are sending a crew to the school and are working to get more information.