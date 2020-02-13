BARTOW, Fla. — Two people were killed in a small plane crash in Bartow late Thursday morning, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. near 4615 Weston Road in a residential area.

Officials said there was no fuel leak or fire when the arrived on scene. They also believe the two people killed were the only ones on board.

No other information has been released. The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation going forward.

