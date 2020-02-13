A new convention center in downtown Buffalo is in the works and a potential site has been selected — but it’s going to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz compares this process to a hockey game, saying right now the city and county are in the middle of the first period.

A design firm has recommended a brand new convention center not far from the current one at a cost of $441 million.

tvsdesign studied three sites, zeroing in on a block in downtown Buffalo between Delaware and Franklin, just north of the historic Statler building. The other options they studied — a lot near KeyBank Center, and incorporating the Statler into the current convention center — both posed problems for infrastructure and construction.

The county administration believes the preferred site would draw on the restaurants, hotels and entertainment in the downtown core. It would require buying the property and physically moving a historic home on the block. This plan would also include tearing down the 42-year old convention center and reopening Genesee Street.

Tourism officials say a new one could bring in more than $30 million more to the local economy than the current building they say is too small and obsolete.

But how does the county plan to pay for it? The county will borrow some funds and they’re asking the state for help, but there’s a $6 billion deficit in Albany this year.

Any firm designs for a new convention center will be on hold until the county can come up with the money.

The current proposal calls for construction to start in 2023 and would take up to three years to finish.