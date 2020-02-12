OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old boy accused of trying to kill his 5-year-old sister has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Police say boy told them he wanted to stab sister for days

Sister was airlifted to UF Shands hospital in Gainesville

Affidavit: 9-year-old said "die, die" while stabbing sister

PREVIOUS STORIES: 9-Year-Old Boy Charged with Attempted Murder in Sis's Stabbing Mental Health Counselor Weighs in on Marion Boy Who Stabbed Sister



The boy was arraigned Wednesday morning at the courthouse in Ocala. His court-appointed attorney put the not guilty plea in for the child, who was present.

In late January, the boy's mother says she walked into the family's apartment and saw the boy stab his sister in the back of the neck. Police say the boy said a voice began telling him to kill his sister days before the stabbing, and he couldn't get it out of his head.

The sister is in stable condition at Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

A defense attorney says a doctor will evaluate the child to see if he is competent to stand before the trial begins on February 21.

This is still being considered a juvenile case, which is why the trial proceedings are moving so quickly.

Because the boy is being tried as a juvenile, Spectrum News is not using the boy's name, per our Crime Guidelines.