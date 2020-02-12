NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A high school teacher has been placed on paid leave after she brought a fake M-16-style rifle on campus, which alarmed a student who didn't know it wasn't real, authorities said Wednesday.

Student reported seeing what appeared to be teacher carrying rifle in bag

Volusia deputies, school district security personnel responded

Parents were notified via automated message; investigation underway

The New Smyrna Beach High School teacher brought the model firearm to school to show students, Principal Matt Krajewski said in an automated message to parents and guardians. The fake rifle had previously been used by the teacher as a prop for students interested in a military career, he said.

But it "caused some concern" in a student who didn't know it was fake, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. The student saw "what looked like the stock of a rifle being carried in a bag by a teacher" and reported it, Krajewski said.

The school resource deputy confiscated the fake firearm, and other deputies and Volusia Schools security personnel were called in until it was determined to be safe.

"We are investigating this situation. New Smyrna Beach High School families have been notified about the fake rifle on campus," Volusia County Schools Kelly Schulz said in a statement.

The teacher, whose name hasn't been released, has been removed from her classroom pending the outcome of a district investigation.

"We'd just like to remind everyone that it's not a good idea to bring this type of item onto any school campus," Chitwood said.