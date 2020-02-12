LONGWOOD, Fla. — Transportation officials and Seminole County authorities pulling over motorists near an elementary school Wednesday morning, reminding them of new laws governing cell phones and driving.

Hands-free law, texting-while-driving are primary offenses

Authorities pulled people over near Longwood school

The state's "hands-free" law bans drivers from holding cell phones and other electronic devices while traveling in active construction and school zones.

Texting-while-driving is also now illegal.

Both are now primary offenses, which means authorities can pull you over and cite you simply for violating those rules.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and Seminole County Public Schools also warn drivers to remain focused on the road, especially in the area of E.E. Williamson Road.

Drivers on that road pass through a school zone for Woodlands Elementary School and a bridge reconstruction zone.

Fines for breaking the hands-free law begin at $60. Texting-while-driving fines start at $30. Second offenses for these charges mean more money and possible point reductions on your driver’s license.