OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Edmarie Rodriguez Medina, 31, is the first Puerto Rican woman to work at NASA Kennedy Space Center Occupational Health Clinic. She said she always dreamed to become an astronaut or doctor.

Edmarie Rodriguez Medina hopes to inspire others

1st Puerto Rican woman to work at NASA's occupational health clinic

She said her inspiration came from her mother

She said she is glad combined both dreams with her job and hopes to inspire other women and young Hispanics to never give up on their goals.

Rodriguez said her inspiration to never give up comes from her mother. While Rodriguez studied to become a registered medical nurse at Florida Technical College, her mother was battling ovarian and breast cancer.

After she graduated, she applied to an open position at the Kennedy Space Center and got the job.

She was awarded plaques for her mark in history by the Puerto Rican House and Senate.