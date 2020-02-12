ANAHEIM, Calif. – On the same day that Disney World raised prices on some of its annual passes, its West Coast counterpart Disneyland also raised its ticket prices.

Disneyland raises ticket prices, annual passes

For the first time, some one-day tickets now cost over $200

Disneyland also introduced new 5-tiered pricing structure

For the first time in the resort's 64-year history, some one-day tickets have crossed the $200 mark.

The top one-day Park Hopper ticket, which includes admission to Disneyland and nearby Disney California Adventure, now costs $209 on peak days. That's up from $199. A one-day Park Hopper ticket for non-peak days now costs $159, up from $154.

Single day tickets for either Disneyland of Disney California Adventure now cost between $104 and $154, depending on when you visit.

With the price increase, Disneyland Resort also rolled out a new five-tiered pricing structure for its tickets. Prices now depend on time of the year and day of the week.

Prices for all of its annual passports also went up.

The latest hike comes less than a month after the resort completed its Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge expansion with the opening of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance .

Disney California plans to launch Avengers Campus, a new superhero-themed land, this summer.

In Disney's latest quarterly earnings, the company reported an uptick in both park revenue and attendance.