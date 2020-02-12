ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a suspicious fire an an Orlando business.

Box truck fire in Orlando

Fire behind the Avis car sales

State Fire Marshal investigating

Multiple box trucks went up in flames overnight behind a car rental business on East Colonial Drive just west of North Goldenrod Road.

The state fire marshal will investigate.

Orange County Fire Rescue got a call that several box trucks were on fire behind the Avis sales center as well as some other businesses.

It remains unknown who the box trucks belong to.

Fire officials said someone in the back of the building saw them on fire and called 911.