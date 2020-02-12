NATIONWIDE — Andrew Yang is dropping out of the 2020 presidential election, according to the Democratic candidate in a Tuesday night speech in New Hampshire.

The announcement came after his campaign anticipated a disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, along with a poor performance in the Iowa Caucuses a week ago.

“This is not an easy decision, or something I made lightly with the team. Endings are hard, and I’ve always had the intention to stay in the race until the very end,” Yang said to a crowd of supporters as votes in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary were being counted. “But I have been persuaded that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by my staying in the race any longer.”

Yang entered the race for the White House on November 6, 2017. The 45-year-old entrepreneur created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month, or what he called a "freedom dividend."

He was one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race, with his supporter dubbing themselves the "Yang gang."

Yang built a following that began largely online but expanded to give him enough donors and polling numbers to qualify for the first six debates. He outlasted senators and governors, and after initially self-funding his campaign, he raised more money than most of his competitors.

The Democratic field is narrowing. Fellow Democratic candidate Sen. Michael Bennet also ended his presidential bid Tuesday night. Eight candidates remain.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.