CLERMONT, Fla. — Officials with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said crime is on the rise near several simulated gambling facilities located in Lake County.

Lake County officials to take closer look at gambling facilities

Some say crime on the rise in areas near facilities

Now, county lawmakers want to pass an ordinance that will prohibit gambling establishments in unincorporated Lake County.

A final decision isn't expected until April of this year.

1. The ordinance will affect all businesses that offer internet gambling machines in unincorporated Lake County.

2. Cities within Lake County will be able to make their own decisions regarding simulated gambling.

3. Lake County Sheriff's officials say they have had to respond to more than 60 reports of criminal activity at businesses that offer simulated gambling.

4. Business owners in Clermont say they are forced to close early because of dangerous conditions caused by gambling establishments.

5. Lake County lawmakers will listen to arguments made by lawyers representing the gambling establishments before making a final decision.