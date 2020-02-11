ORLANDO, Fla. — Uber has a new option for Orlando riders with animal companions.

The company on Tuesday expanded its Uber Pet option to several more cities, including Orlando. It allows riders to bring their pets for an additional $5 surcharge.

The app will pair riders with drivers who allow pets in their vehicles. All Uber drivers must accept service animals on rides at no additional charge.

For Uber Pet, riders will be able to bring one pet on trips, according to Uber's website .

Drivers who accept Uber Pet trips will "receive a significant portion" of the surcharge, according to Uber. If your pet makes a mess in the car or damages the vehicle, you also could be charged a cleaning fee.

Orlando is the latest Florida city to get Uber Pet. The option was rolled out in Tampa in October.