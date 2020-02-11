ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next few days.

This will yield to dry conditions and temperatures becoming increasingly warmer. Humidity will be on the rise as winds come in off the Atlantic.

Highs will climb into the low to mid- 80s under partly sunny skies. Scattered clouds will last through the overnight hours as lows stay mild, in the mid-60s. Areas of fog will return inland by daybreak.

South winds increasing to 10 to 15 knots will make it a bit choppy for boaters on the Intracoastal today.

Offshore, expect seas of 3 to 4 feet. It will be poor for using a surfboard with waves of 1 to 2 feet in the surf zone. The risk of rip currents is moderate.

Few changes will take shape through Thursday as temperatures stay above average, in the mid-80s.

Low rain chances will return to the forecast late Thursday into Friday as the next cold front swings through.

Temperatures will cool down slightly behind this feature with 70s returning in time for the weekend.

