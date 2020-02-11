ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World has once again raised prices on its annual passes.

The price increase went into effect Tuesday on the official Disney World website.



The cost of a Disney Platinum Plus Pass remains at $999 for Florida residents, but non-Florida residents can expect to pay $1295, up from $1219. The pass includes admission to all four Disney World theme parks, both water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports, free standard parking and no blockout dates.



The Disney Platinum Pass cost $899 for Florida residents, which is the same as last year's price. But for non-Florida residents the price is now $1195, up from $1119. The Platinum Pass also includes admission to all four parks, free parking and no blockout dates.



Disney's Gold and Silver passes each went up $20 from $699 to $719 for Gold and from $519 to $539 for Silver. These pass are only available to Florida residents and include blockout dates.



The Theme Park Select Pass remains at $439, while the Weekday Select Pass went up $20 to $369. And Epcot After 4 Pass now costs $319, up from $309.



The last time Disney World raised prices on annual passes was last June, ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney also raised prices for adding the Park Hopper option to tickets. To add the opition, it now costs $65 per ticket for one-day tickets, up from $60 per ticket; $75 per ticket for two to three-day tickets, up from $70 per ticket; and $85 per ticket for four to 10-day tickets, up from $80 per tickets.