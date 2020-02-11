KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are set to decide whether to take back their approval of the Osceola Parkway Extension.

Commissioner Emily Bonilla, the vice mayor, will put forth a motion to rescind the board’s approval at Tuesday morning’s commission meeting. She argues the project was filed under the wrong administrative code and needs to be refiled as a land exchange.

Bonilla says the Florida Communities Trust, which oversees the project, is also pushing for the rule change.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority argues it should not be refiled as a land exchange because under the proposal, the county keeps ownership of the land.

The Osceola Parkway Extension has been 15 years in the making, according to expressway officials. The nine-mile extension would connect State Road 417 to new and planned developments. Part of the roadway would go through Split Oak Forest, impacting 160 acres.

The Central Florida Expressway Board voted to approve that proposal in December.

The board was also offered an alternate proposal that would take the extension around the forest, by Ajay Village. That plan would have impacted close to 20 homes.

Now Commissioner Bonilla is pushing for that route to be reconsidered. “There are some people living on the south side that would actually prefer it not being near them either,” she explained. “But the alternative route, the avoidance route, would give them an opportunity to be able to move someplace where they could live in peace and that rural quality of life that they sought when they bought there.”

Supporters of this alternate route are expected to come to Tuesday morning’s commission meeting.

The Expressway Authority needs approval from both Orange and Osceola Counties to move forward on the project.