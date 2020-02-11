Another step has been taken in the process to bring new townhomes to the Elmwood Village.

The Buffalo Planning Board approved revisions made to plans for the Elmwood Crossing development Monday.

Last month, board members and neighbors raised concerns about the changes, saying the townhomes wouldn't compliment the community and looked too suburban.

There are also two 120-year-old homes currently standing in the space where the townhomes would go.

During the meeting Monday, people asked for an evaluation of the homes by the preservation board before they're demolished.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo put in a landmark request.

"The house up for the landmark has to go through a process here which could take 30-60 days,” said Tom Fox, director of development with the Ellicott Development Company. “We won't be able to act on any sort of demolition permit. We wouldn't really be able to move our plans any further until that process is concluded."

Another meeting is scheduled for February 25 to determine whether those homes are historic landmarks and can be demolished for the project.

Then it will be up to the city’s common council to finalize the process.