ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes all you need to achieve your goals besides hard work is to have someone rooting you along the way and encouraging you that you can do it.

This week's A+ Teacher: West Creek Elementary 5th grade teacher Rob Paschall

An educator with 27 years on the job, Paschall also has been a principal

An Orange County A+ Teacher has mastered that skill.

Many students and parents say West Creek Elementary 5th grade teacher Rob Paschall is second to none.

West Creek teachers and staff recently surprised Paschall with the award and he was moved to tears.

"Every day we do something in class,” Paschall said. “Any day of my entire educational career - there's been something that I take home that I celebrate. Something that makes me smile.

“Something that makes me feel good and it helps me set my goal for the next day.”

West Creek Principal Michelle Couret said it is easy to pinpoint why Paschall is successful.

"He loves what he does,” Couret said. “And that love comes through. He's extremely humble so he really credits all of his own growth to everybody else around him."

An educator for 27 years, Paschall even worked as a principal in another district before returning to what he loves most: The classroom.

Last year 81 percent of his students showed learning gains, highlighting that his belief system in his students really works.

"We can be better and do better,” Paschall said. “Sometimes we just need to access things that are inside of us -- find someone that can help us polish it off and make it shine and then we get to stand tall and proud."