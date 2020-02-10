HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point wedding venue unexpectedly closed its doors Friday, leaving couples scrambling to find other options.

Noah's Event Venue filed for bankruptcy and closed all 30 locations across the country

Tiffany Mahone had booked her wedding at the High Point location and was surprised by the abrupt closure

Anyone who has booked an event can file a claim at www.noahseventvenue.com

Tiffany Mahone has been planning the wedding of her dreams since she got engaged to the love of her life, Terrance, in May.

She booked her wedding at Noah's Event Venue last July, and was set to get married this October. Unfortunately, things changed after the couple heard reports of the business filing for bankruptcy and then permanently closed.

"I was frozen actually, I didn't know what to say, I didn't know what to feel, I didn't know what to think, like I said it's a bunch of mixed emotions," Mahone said.

Noah's Event Venue closed all 30 of its locations across the country. Tifanny told us, when she first heard reports about the chain closing in other states she reached out to the High Point location.

"I actually contacted the one in High Point and they told me not to worry, everything's going to be ok. They sent an e-mail stating all of this, that they had renewed their contract for at least another year, so we felt that we were good," she added.

The e-mail she received from Noah's Event Venue in High Point read, "You may have heard through the grapevine about the other NOAH's locations closing. We have recently re-signed our lease for this venue and want to assure you that NOAH's of High Point will be open for many years to come."

Tiffany told me her father, who is a retired veteran, has spent more than $3,000 making this happen for his daughter. She said her father has worked really hard to save up enough money to make this day special.

"It's just heartbreaking to know that you take money from people and you just don't say anything about it, and we may never be able to get that money again," Mahone explained.

Spectrum News has reached out to Noah's Event Venue in High Point but have not received a comment. The company has put out a statement on its website that says:

"The bankruptcy court managing our case has directed NOAH's to cease operations immediately. This means that NOAH's as the current operator will no longer be able to host your event, but you will be eligible to file for an administrative claim."

Tiffany told us, although this has been a nightmare for her and her family, she is planning to stay positive about the situation. She also told us, despite not being able to get in contact with NOAH's, she plans on filing a claim.

If you were planning on having your wedding at this venue, you can visit www.noahseventvenue.com for more information on how to make a claim.