ORLANDO, Fla. — Investigators say a man wielding a knife and threatening employees at an Orlando business was shot and killed by two deputies Sunday night.

The incident happened on East Colonial Drive.

Before that man was shot and killed by deputies, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says he was hit by two vehicles on Colonial.

Drivers who called 911 said it appeared the man was intentionally trying to get run over and was running into traffic, according to Undersheriff Mark Canty.

Dispatch started receiving calls just before 6 p.m. and officers responded.

The suspect then went inside the La-Z-Boy store and threatened two employees with a knife.

"(He) threatened employees inside. He refused to comply with our deputies instructions to drop the knife. He charged at one of them or towards their general area, and they fired their weapons,” Canty said of the deputies involved in the shooting.

The man was taken to Orlando Health, where he died from his injuries.

The two deputies involved were not hurt and are now on administrative leave, which is protocol, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the man who was killed.