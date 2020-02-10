It's a disease that touches many and one Jamesville couple wants to help find a cure.

Sam and Carol Nappi donated $8 million to Upstate Hospital to build the Longevity Institute, named in their honor.

"My mom is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She continues to be the inspiration for this to come of fruition," said Carol Nappi.

It will be a site for research and care for patients with brain diseases. Located on the corner of Sarah Logan Street and East Adams Street, it will have bring multiple services together under one roof.

The 209,615 square foot building will be a site for treatment and research for patients with brain diseases.

“This place is where you come for advance stroke care, advance degenerative brain care. It’s truly the place where this region relies on," said Upstate University Hospital CEO Dr. Robert Corona.

The new building is designed to make it easier for patients and families. Rooms will allow doctors and technology to be brought inside the room while patients stay in one place. The lighting, air, food, water, and more will all be monitored to maximize patients' well-being.

"It's truly going to be an innovative state-of-the-art building," said Corona.

"We hope that we can make a difference in the community for overall health with a focus on brain health," said Sam Nappi.

Construction will begin in the coming weeks, with the end date being sometime in 2023.