DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Daytona Beach felon accused of attempting to extort $50,000 from a prominent Central Florida car dealer in May tried to get the case dropped by filing falsified paperwork in Volusia County, prosecutors said Monday.

Christian Mosco, 47, sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday

Circuit Court Judge Dennis Craig approved plea agreement

Suspect's fake release documents didn't fool Clerk of Courts

Mosco on September 26, 2019 used personal information from two assistant state attorneys to draft a document he hoped would drop charges against him in an extortion case involving Jon Hall Chevrolet in Daytona Beach.

The Volusia County Clerk of Court’s office noticed the suspicious document and contacted the State Attorney’s Office.

Investigators determined Mosco’s filing was fraudulent.

“The Daytona Beach Police Department obtained a search warrant of Mosco’s computer and found the fraudulent document,’’ the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza said Mosco “employed threats, scams and theft in an attempt to further his criminal plans. As a result he received a ten (10) year prison sentence. Had he used his talents for positive and law-abiding activities, he would not be on his way to the State Prison System.”

The extortion case was opened in May.

An email from christianmosco25@gmail.com on May 17, 2019 demanded $50,000 and a 2019 Chevy Malibu from Jon Hall Chevrolet. If the dealer didn’t pay, the emailer said personal information from consumers would be released.

The extortionist possessed the dealer's customer-sales orders from 2002 to 2004 with personal information from buyers, including Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

Police linked Christian Mosco to the email from christianmosco25@gmail.com.

Mosco, records show, said he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong by asking for $50,000. He could have asked for more, he told investigators. He asked for a Chevy Malibu because it was his wife’s favorite car.

Mosco claimed he found the customer records on the curb off Nova Road in Daytona Beach.

Assistant State Attorney Sarah Thomas prosecuted the case.

“The agreed-to plea also included previous charges of threats of extortion (2019 303095 CFDB) and burglary and petit theft (2019 305618 CFDB.),” the state attorney’s office said.

The charges include:

Two counts of falsely impersonating an officer, third-degree felonies

Practicing law without proper authority, a third-degree felony

Two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information, third-degree felonies

Criminal process under color of law, a third-degree felony

Uttering a forgery, a third-degree felony

Records show Mosco served two previous stints in state prison. He spent six months in prison in 1993 for four charges of trafficking in stolen property out of St. Johns County. He returned to state prison in 1994, serving six years for burglary, grand theft and other charges.