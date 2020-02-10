ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A worker fell 35 feet from a scaffold at the site of a massive hotel and apartment building under construction near Disney World, Orange County Fire says.

Construction worker falls from scaffold near Disney World

Firefighters: He was conscious and alert when taken to ORMC

The 21-year-old man fell early Monday afternoon on the 13300 block of Flamingo Crossings Boulevard in unincorporated Orange County. It's near State Road 429 and Western Way, near Orange Lake Country Club and just northwest of Disney's Animal Kingdom.

He was taken conscious and alert by ground to Orlando Regional Medical Center in good condition, according to Mike Jachles, a spokesman for Orange County Fire. His identity hasn't been released.

In August 2018, two workers fell to their deaths after the scaffolding they were on collapsed at a Disney World-area hotel construction site. A third worker who was also on the scaffold was able to hang on and save himself. Two companies were fined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in the wake of the deaths.