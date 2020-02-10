TAMPA, Fla. — Backstreet's back, alright! The Backstreet Boys have announced a second North American tour that kicks off July 10 in New York.

Backstreet Boys bringing "DNA World Tour" to Florida

The band will perform in Tampa on Sept. 27

Tickets go on sale February 14

The band will perform all over the U.S. and Canada during their extensive 45-date, three-month trek — the DNA World Tour.

And one of the stops on the tour will be in Tampa. The Backstreet Boys will perform in Tampa on September 27 at the MidFlorida Credit Union. They will also perfrom in Jacksonville on September 25 and West Palm Beach on September 26.

The band will end their tour at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

They will also be touring in Mexico, South America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tickets to these shows will go on sale Friday, February 14.

