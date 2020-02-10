ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A young Orange County girl who was bullied in school says music is an outlet for her emotions.

Allison Cento was bullied in school at a young age for being different and being bilingual. Despite that, she found comfort in singing and writing in both English and Spanish. She now writes music about anti-bullying, girl empowerment, and human kindness.

Here are five things to know about Allison and her music, and be sure to watch the segment above to see her perform.

1. Allison was bullied in school at the young age of 4 years old. When she was 7, she found comfort in singing and writing music.

2. She turned her frustration into love for the arts by learning how to play the piano and ukulele on her own.

3. Allison performs in other ways, too: She's participated in the reality show “Pequeños Gigantes” on the Univision network. She most recently acted in Dr. Phillips’ SchoolHouse Rock Live.

4. She now wants to spread her positive lyrics in the hopes that through her songs, she can change people’s lives for the better.

5. Allison was recently awarded a full scholarship to study over the summer in New York for a Broadway workshop.