LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If you’re looking to get off the couch and get active, there’s a new business that opened its first American location in Kentucky.

Activate Games in Louisville combines the strategy of escape rooms with fast-paced, competitive action games. After opening in Winnipeg a year ago, some local business directors wanted to bring the concept to the States.

"It’s been amazing to see people come in here," smiled Blake Morris, the Lexington native who brought Activate to the US. "Most of the time, when they first come in, they’re like, 'What is this place? I have no idea.' They might think it’s an escape room but it’s so much more."

Morris says plans are in the works to open more locations in other cities. Activate Games is located on Hurstbourne Gem Lane in Jeffersontown and has been open for two months.