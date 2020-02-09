ORLANDO, Fla. — A beautiful Sunday is ahead for Central Florida with even warmer temperatures.

Highs on Sunday around 77 degrees

Warming trend will continue into next week

An easterly onshore wind today will kick up and this breeze will help warm our temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for this afternoon after a cool start.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to be in control of our weather for the start of this week.

This will keep us mostly dry and temperatures that will continue to get even warmer for the start of the week. Temperatures on Monday morning will start out in the upper 50s.

After a fairly mild morning, temperatures will then climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the afternoon. There will be some added clouds mixing in with the sunshine.

The humidity will be increasing too. This trend of warmer morning and afternoon temperatures will continue for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances will stay low through mid-week. It isn’t really until Thursday that we could see some showers move across Central Florida.

The coverage of rain on Thursday will be low and only at 20 percent. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s on Thursday after starting out in the middle to upper 60s.

The abnormally warm temperatures will come to an end by Friday for Valentine’s Day.

This is when a cold front will move in from the northwest. This front will bring the chance of scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. It does not look to be as strong as the front that punched through Central Florida this past week.

Temperatures will drop back into the 70s for next weekend with lows in the 50s. There are still some timing differences between the weather forecast models, so we will continue to fine tune the details of this upcoming front throughout the week on Spectrum News 13.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

A small craft caution is in place for today with easterly winds picking up this afternoon. Winds will be out of the east sustained from 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. This will make for seas of 3 to 4 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor today. There will only be a small east-southeasterly trade swell.

Wave heights will be running at 1 to 3 feet. There is a moderate risk of rip currents. Ocean temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

