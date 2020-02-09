DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are searching for a man they said shot another man in the head during an argument and left him for dead.
Terrell K. Jones, 26, is being sought on attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said they first learned about the shooting Friday at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street. The victim, 38-year-old Dewayne Gaddy, was found shot in the forehead nearly 12 hours later.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.