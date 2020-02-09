DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are searching for a man they said shot another man in the head during an argument and left him for dead.

Ongoing search for suspect in Daytona Beach shooting

Terrell K. Jones, 26, is being sought on attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they first learned about the shooting Friday at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street. The victim, 38-year-old Dewayne Gaddy, was found shot in the forehead nearly 12 hours later.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.