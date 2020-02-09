ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he attacked an Ormond Beach police officer, which led to a high speed chase.

Ormond Beach officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station in reference to two people sleeping in a car in the 5300 block of South Atlantic Ave.

Upon arrival, officers said they made contact 27-year-old Dillon Calisi, who became argumentative.

According to an arrest report, an altercation ensued as Calisi struck the officer in the head, attempted to take the officers firearm and Taser. Calisi then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The officer was treated at the hospital and released.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., the vehicle with Calisi was spotted in Holly Hill by a Volusia County Sheriff’s Deputy, who attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit followed.

The vehicle that Calisi was driving crashed at Nova Road and 8th Street. Calisi brandished a handgun and barricaded himself in the vehicle.

Eventually A Volusia County SWAT team moved in, deploying tear gas from an armored vehicle. With the back of the car catching fire deputies moved in to arrest Callisi who they say is a convicted felon and known gang member.

The SWAT team responded and took Calisi into custody. He was then turned over to Ormond Beach officers and transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Calisi was charged with aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and possession of ammunition by convicted felon.