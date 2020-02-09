PALM BAY, Fla. — Detectives making the first arrest in the case of a Palm Bay man severely beaten almost to death.

After eight days, Brennan Navarre woke up from a coma, and he was then able to speak to Palm Bay Police.

According to the arrest affidavit, Brennan told detectives while in the car with 22-year-old Michael Hoffa and two other males, a verbal argument broke out, and he was hit in the head with a glass object then beaten with metal bats and dumped at a remote area in Palm Bay.

Hoffa is charged with attempted Murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping. But it's not his first time facing a judge. According to the state, during his first appearance let the judge know the suspect shouldn't be issued any bond because he's a danger to the public.

“(He) exited the state prison in 2019. He was there charged with false imprisonment, robbery with a deadly weapon. He's a danger to the community,” the state said.

Brennan Navarre's mother Belinda Runyon said with potential suspects still on the loose, she's worried for her son’s safety.

“I'll finally be able to go to sleep and know that he's safe when all the accomplices to this horrific crime are behind bars,” Runyon said.

According to court documents, cell phone location data obtained by a warrant shows Hoffa's cellphone was in the area Brennan was found.​