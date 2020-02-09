ST. CLOUD, Fla. — There is still no word yet from state investigators on what caused two fires in St. Cloud Saturday morning that left two families without homes.

One of those homes was filled with children and young adults with special needs at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries in either fire, but there was a lot of damage left to deal with.

It’s going to be a long process to clean up for the Foster family, which used their home to help those with special needs.

Eleven people were inside at the time, including special needs children - all able to get out okay.

On Saturday afternoon, family members and friends came out to help the family sort through what remains of their lives, finding photos and keepsakes in the home.

Gail Foster lived in the home for years, taking in and often adopting special needs children.

She wasn’t in the home at the time of the fire, after suffering a fall, so having help from friends and neighbors with the cleanup is giving the family a needed helping hand.

"And so, this is what you like to see, the camaraderie, the gathering to help each other out in time of need," said David Foster, whose mother Gail lived in the home. "And obviously, the double whammy with my mom being in the hospital and this happening, it’s been a hard struggle on the family.

"So, we’re very thankful that they came out to help us out."

A GoFund Me page for the Foster family has already raised more than $12,000 to help them rebuild. Foster said his focus now will be on making sure his mother and the children are all taken care of.

The state Fire Marshal will continue investigating the cause of this fire and the other fire blocks away.