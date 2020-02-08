ORLANDO, Fla. — A gorgeous weekend is ahead for Central Florida. Abundant sunshine will be in store for this afternoon after a chilly start.

Temps in the 50s this evening

Slightly warmer on Saturday

Temperatures will be cool today, but comfortable. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A weak frontal boundary will stall out and wash out to our north across northern Florida on Sunday. This weather disturbance won’t have any impact on our weather here in Central Florida.

So we are looking at a beautiful Sunday. Highs will be even warmer tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70s after starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A little bit of moisture will start to creep back into Central Florida for the start of the week with our winds shifting out of the south. This southerly wind component will keep the warming trend going for Monday.

Morning temperatures will start out in the middle to upper 50s and then by the afternoon highs will return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. An isolated shower is possible on Monday with the increasing humidity, but most neighborhoods will stay dry.

This drier and warmer weather pattern looks to last through late week. There could be a front Thursday and into Friday for Valentine’s Day that may bring the chance for some rain to close out the week.

Afternoon highs will continue to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Morning temperatures will be in the 60s.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

Boating conditions will be fair today. The winds will be the strongest during the first half of the day before subsiding later on this afternoon.

The winds will start out of the north at 10 to 15 knots before switching around to the northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be running at 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be very poor today. There will only be a trace of an east-southeasterly trade swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents.

Ocean temperatures are in the low to mid 60s.

