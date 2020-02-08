ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Firefighters in St. Cloud battled two house fires early Saturday, just blocks away from each other.

2 separate overnight fires in St. Cloud

First fire was at a special needs facility

No injuries reported

The first call came in for a special needs care home at 900 Alabama Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue officials said there were 11 people in the home that cares for those with special needs, including six children, ranging from teens to young adults.

Firefighters were able to get all 11 people and one cat out from the fire.

The structure is a total loss.

Just arrived at the scene of a house fire at a special needs home in St. Cloud. 2 adult caretakers and 6 children with special needs, from teens to young adults, were able to get out to safety. This is one of two house fires firefighters were called out to this morning @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/OivGcAX7QR — Rachael Krause (@RKrause_News) February 8, 2020

"All the kids that live here, some of them are vent patients so when my guys got up there it was pretty much scoop and go," said St. Cloud Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Chad Peterson. "The reports were the conditions inside they couldn't see anything so they were just feeling around finding victims and removing them."

While crews were responding to this fire, they noticed a separate house fire just a few blocks away on the 800 block of Georgia Avenue.

That fire had three people inside at the time: two adults and one child, as well as a dog. Fire crews were also able to get everyone out safely.

Representatives from the state fire marshal's office is on the scene of the two fires investigating.

They will determine the cause of both fires.