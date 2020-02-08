ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A driver is behind bars this morning after rear ending a school bus in Brevard County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver got out of his vehicle not to assess the damage or check if anyone was hurt, but to run away.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of US 1 and Barnes Boulevard in Rockledge.

Brian Walker, 51, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license.

Officers searched nearby neighborhoods, and found the Walker less more than a mile away.

None of the 23 students from Edgewood Junior/Senior High School on board the bus were hurt.

