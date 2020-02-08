MANCHESTER, NH — Democratic presidential front-runners Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg beat back a barrage of attacks during a debate as rivals raised persistent questions about their ideology and experience, hoping to sow doubts about their ability to defeat President Donald Trump.

Reeling from a weak finish in this week’s Iowa caucuses, former Vice President Joe Biden was a chief aggressor throughout Friday night. He questioned Sanders’ status as a democratic socialist and said Buttigieg, doesn’t have the background to lead in a complicated world. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who is struggling to break into the top tier, voiced similar criticisms.

But Sanders and Buttigieg, who are essentially tied in Iowa, largely brushed off the broadsides.

Here's a closer look at some of the assertions made during the debate:

JOE BIDEN

"How much is it going to cost? Who's going to pay for it? It will cost more than the entire... the entire federal budget we spend now."

Former Vice President Joe Biden's claim here is regarding Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed Medicare for All bill. Experts say that Biden is not accurate with this claim. Biden cites the 2018 federal budget of $4.1 trillion, and the estimated cost of Sanders' plan is $32, but that's over ten years, not just for one year. This is where the claim goes south, because experts say you can't just do simple math and multiply by ten when you're dealing with a ten-year forecasted cost. There would be an increase to the federal budget, but it wouldn't be doubled.

"I introduced the first assault weapons ban. I, in fact, got it passed."

In 1994, the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, written by then-Senator Joe Biden, was signed into law. A subsection of that law was the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act, then commonly known as the assault weapons ban. The bill had a "sunset" provision of ten years, so when it came up for renewal by Congress in 2004, less than three years after the September 11th terrorist attacks, it was not passed.

"While I was pushing the Brady background checks bill, Bernie voted five times against them when he was in the House."

PolitiFact rated this same basic claim back in 2015. The claim, which, at the time, came from the Generation Forward PAC, said that Bernie Sanders voted against the Brady Bill, background checks, and waiting periods. PolitiFact found that Sanders did indeed vote five times against versions of the Brady Bill between 1991 and 1993.

"There are 35 states in the United States of America that have come up with at total 78 laws to restrict voting just in the last five years to try to keep African-Americans from voting."

Research by the National Conference of State Legislatures found that 35 states have active voter ID laws on the books. There were 36 states, but North Carolina's law had an injunction put against it at the end of 2019. Voter ID laws have become commonplace in the last 20 years. The reference to 78 laws may refer to states going back and amending their laws throughout the years.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR

"It is not real, Bernie, because two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on your bill and because it would kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years."

According to one prominent health care researcher, Klobuchar is correct. A 2014 study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 149 million non-elderly Americans had employer-sponsored, which, under Sanders' proposed bill, would be banned. A 2017 estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that more than 181 million Americans had employee-based insurance.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS

"We are spending twice as much per capita on health care as do the people of any other country."

This is a well-known talking point from Senator Sanders, and he's accurately portraying a 2016 study that showed per capita spending in the United States on health care was $9,832, while the average in other developed countries was $4,033.

TOM STEYER

"What we are listening to right here is a discussion of twenty years of failed military action, and how we should continue it, and how we should continue spending $700 billion a year on defense when we spend $70 billion a year at the federal level on education."

Steyer has actually done some rounding with his numbers on this claim. The 2020 U.S. defense budget is $738 billion, while the Department of Education's budget for 2020 is $64 billion.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN

"Three out of every four people in America believe, right now, that the rule of Roe v. Wade should be the law."

Senator Warren's claim is within the ballpark of several polls taken during 2018 and 2019. Support for Roe v. Wade ranges between 70 and 77 percent in polls conducted by NBC, the Wall Street Journal, the Hill, and the Pew Research Center.

ANDREW YANG

"We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

Yang is somewhat accurate here. While corporate profits right now are not the highest ever, they are indeed high. According to a U.S. Bureau of Economics analysis, fourth-quarter 2019 corporate profits were $1.869 trillion. The highest quarter was in 2018, when profits topped $1.874 trillion. Corporate profits overall jumped nearly $150 billion in the second quarter of 2018.

"The median African-American household net worth is projected to be $0 by 2053."

Yang is accurately citing a 2017 study by Prosperity Now, which said that black households will have zero net worth by 2052, and that twenty years after that, Latino households will suffer the same fate.

Spectrum News Senior Producer of Special Projects Gary Darling and The Associated Press Contributed to this report.