FLORIDA — Mental health is at the forefront for lawmakers in Tallahassee, which includes a proposed legislation to give students a 'mental health day' off from school.

Mary Moonan has been a licensed clinical social worker and trauma specialist for over 30 years. She says children's mental health has been downplayed for a very long time.

"Things weren't being diagnosed, things like ADD, ADHD," Moonan said.

The Florida Department of Healths recent survey from 2018 shows 33 percent of high school students reported feeling persistent sadness, and 15 percent say they have seriously considered attempting suicide.

That's why Tampa Representative Susan Valdez came up with House Bill 315.

"We need to improve the stigma of mental health," Valdez said.

The bill would allow students from pre-k to 12th grade to have one mental health day every semester, and not count against their school attendance. This day would allow them to focus on themselves.

"I want to be clear about what focusing on yourself means," Moonan said. "That day should be used very productively, it shouldn't be a reward but it is also not a punishment. It's a way to think about problem solving."

Moonan said if the bill is passed, she wants to encourage parents, if a child requests a day off, to not take it lightly, and get them accessed by a professional therapist or counselor.

"Then they can rull out if it's something simple or a serious problem, so you have nothing to lose by getting them assessed," she said.

The bill was passed by the Innovation subcommittee and is now awaiting a hearing in the Senate Education committee.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1.