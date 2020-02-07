PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The names of two U.S. Air Force installations on Florida's Space Coast are changing as part of the creation of the U.S. Space Force.

Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess , who commands the 45th Space Wing and directs the Eastern Range, says Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will become Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

He made the announcement during the annual State of the Installation on Friday morning.

"I want everyone to know we are going to continue to do what we do every day, which is being the world's premiere gateway to space, and providing assured access to space for the nation and for our warfighters," Schiess said.

The Space Force is becoming the sixth branch of the U.S. military, designed to protect American space interests.

The 45th Space Wing continues its goal of "Drive to 48" — the goal of supporting 48 Space Coast launches in a calendar year.

There's no word yet on when the installations' name changes will go into effect, how long that will take or funding issues associated with it.