A Minnesota man has admitted to helping the CEO of MyPayRollHR defraud companies of millions of dollars.

The Clifton Park-based company was run by Michael Mann before it abruptly shut down last year, taking millions with it from companies and employees across the country.

Luke Steiner pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday, saying he used fake invoices to lie to finance companies, urging them to loan money to another one of Mann's companies. The conspiracy cost two companies a total of nearly $13 million.

Steiner faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced. As for Mann, he is accused of bank fraud worth around $70 million and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.