KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former elementary school substitute teacher facing more than a half-dozen counts of molestation says he's a descendant of a supernatural creature who was ordered to "collect the souls of the innocent."

Syed Yaseen Asher wrote those words in a letter to an Osceola County judge dated last month.

He's been at the Osceola County Jail in Kissimmee since early last year, when he was arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

In the letter addressed to Judge Wayne C. Wooten , Yaseen Asher says he's descended from a supernatural being called a jinn and "was kidnapped from demons I already died before so I can not be killed."

Yaseen Asher is accused of molesting six girls at Boggy Creek Elementary School . But he taught at other schools in Osceola County, and investigators have met with other children and parents who may have had contact with him while he worked as a substitute from December 2018 to February 2019. More charges were added in May 2019.

Because his name appears as "Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher" in some court documents, that's how his name has been reported. But his attorney tells us it's Syed Yaseen Asher.

