ORLANDO, Fla. — A Palm Bay motorist who shot and killed a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on the side of Interstate 95 on Wednesday had encountered the trooper earlier in the day, investigators say.

Trooper killed in line of duty trying to help I-95 motorist

Investigators say the two had run into each other earlier in day

Family says suspect never got in trouble, once did work for FEMA

RELATED: FHP Trooper Shot, Killed by Stranded Motorist on Interstate 95

Franklin Reed III's Dodge Durango SUV had broken down in Martin County that morning, and a tow truck driver was assisting him when Trooper Joseph Bullock pulled up to help, Martin County Sheriff's officials say.

During that encounter, Reed killed Bullock, they said. Reed also tried to shoot the tow truck driver, but the gun jammed, saving the driver's life, investigators said.

ACCUSED TROOPER SHOOTER’S FAMILY SPEAKS: family of Franklin Reed III of #PalmBay, says he is nothing like the cop killer he is being portrayed. Reed shot and killed after being suspected of killing @FHPPalmBeach Trooper Joseph Bullock on I-95. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard @Jon_Shaban pic.twitter.com/wl2ezTv6ky — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) February 6, 2020

An off-duty Riviera Beach Police Department officer who happened to be driving by confronted Reed and fatally shot him.

The incident was the second time that morning that Reed had encountered Bullock. Earlier, Bullock had spotted Reed on the side of the road, stopped, and chatted with him for a bit.

The Dodge SUV driven by Reed belongs to his mother, with him he lived in Palm Bay. Investigators have met with her.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation into the trooper's slaying, while Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are investigating the Riviera Beach officer's shooting.

Martin Sheriff's investigators say Reed has a clean criminal history. It's undetermined at this point why Reed shot and killed Bullock.

Reed's family told Spectrum News on Thursday night that he's nothing like the cold-blooded killer being portrayed. They say he didn't have a criminal record and only had some traffic tickets in his past.

We spoke with Reed's grandmother, step grandfather, and aunt in Palm Bay.

They said Reed was in Martin County for a construction job. They said he never got into trouble, was a football player, and at one point worked for FEMA during disasters.

His grandmother said she's raised Reed since he was 3 years old, and he never got in any trouble.

"We lost a grandson just like another officer of the law, too," Arlene Cooper-Ramos tells Spectrum News. "I loved my grandson. He was not only a person who reached out to help people, he was a person that was always willing, a standout person. And I just want justice to be done, because this is not right."

The family said they want closure and will wait as long as the investigation takes.